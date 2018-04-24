Sharks sign former FSU QB Adrian McPherson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sharks signed former FSU quarterback Adrian McPherson Monday.

McPherson played two season with the Seminoles. In 2001, McPherson was 18-of-37 (48.65%) for 198 yards and two touchdowns. In 2002, McPherson was 80-of-155 (51.61%) for 1,017 yards, 12 touchdowns, and one interception.

This will be McPherson's seventh season playing arena football.

Most recently, McPherson played with the Los Angeles KISS of the AFL in 2015 and was 86-of-167 (51.50%) for 1,089 yards, 18 touchdowns, and one interception. In 2013, McPherson signed with the Tampa Bay Storm and went 238-of-385 (61.82%) for 3,156 yards, 59 touchdowns, and five interceptions. In 2008, McPherson played for the Grand Rapids Rampage, completed 27-of-50 passes (54%) for 368 yards and four touchdowns. McPherson joined the Rampage in 2007 and threw 76-of-129 (58.91%) for 814 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. To begin the 2007 season, McPherson was with the Austin Rampage, was 189-of-312 (60.58%) for 2,384 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. McPherson started his arena career with the Indiana Firebirds up in Indianapolis, Indiana in 2004. That year, he was 237-of-397 (59.70%) for 3,297 yards, 61 touchdowns and five interceptions and was the AFL Rookie of the Year.

In addition to his professional arena career, McPherson was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round in the 2005 NFL Draft. In 2008, McPherson signed with the Montreal Alouettes and stayed with the team until 2012. In 2008, he played in one game, completed four passes for 105 yards and one touchdown. In 2009, McPherson was helped the Calgary Stampeders win two Grey Cups in 2009 and 2010. In 2014, he was with the Calgary Stampeders, but only participated in training camp.

McPherson is a native of Bradenton, Florida and played high school football at Bradenton Southeast High School in Bradenton, Florida. In high school, McPherson won Mr. Basketball and Mr. Football all in the same year. He averaged almost a triple-double with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in basketball as a senior. He also played for an American Legion baseball team and won a state championship as an outfielder.

