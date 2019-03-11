Six local golfers to watch at The Players

Ponte Vedra Beach resident Russell Knox watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 13, 2016 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam…

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - With The Players Championship returning to the month of March, will golfers who live in the area have an advantage?

That remains to be seen. In the past, three local residents have won The Players, Mark McCumber (1988), David Duval (1999) and Fred Funk (2005). Matt Kuchar won in 2012 after he moved from Ponte Vedra Beach. Last year, Webb Simpson won The Players His caddie, Paul Tesori grew up in Ponte Vedra Beach.

If you are looking for a golfer with a local tie to follow this week, you have six to choose from:

Ryan Blaum-Jacksonville Beach

Current World Golf Ranking: 268

Best finish at The Players: T77 in 2018

Best finish this season: T4 at RSM Classic at Sea Island, Georgia

Did you know? Blaum has won tournaments in the Dominican Republic and Brazil.

Jim Furyk-Ponte Vedra Beach

Current World Golf Ranking: 167

Best finish at The Players: 2nd in 2014

Best finish this season: T6 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Did you know? Furyk is the only PGA Tour golfer to shoot 58 and 59 in tournament play

Billy Horschel-Jacksonville Beach

Current World Golf Ranking: 40

Best finish at The Players: T13 in 2015

Best finish this season: 8th at the Farmers Insurance Open

Did you know? Horschel attended the University of Florida.

Russell Knox

Current World Golf Ranking: 64

Best finish at The Players: T17 in 2015

Best finish this season: T10 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Did you know? Born in Scotland, Knox attended Jacksonville University

Sam Saunders-Atlantic Beach

Current World Golf Ranking: 265

Best finish at The Players: 2019 is his first start at The Players

Best finish this season: T26 at Sanderson Farms Championship

Did you know? Saunders is the grandson of Arnold Palmer.

Vijay Singh-Ponte Vedra Beach

Current World Golf Ranking: --

Best finish at The Players: 2nd in 2001

Best finish this season: 6th at Honda Classic

Did you know?: Singh, 56, nearly became the oldest winner in PGA Tour history this year when he had the lead in the final four holes at the Honda Classic.

