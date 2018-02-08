Armada FC announce signings of Yuma and Doyle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Armada FC announced the signings of two new players, forward Conor Doyle and midfielder Javier “Yuma” Monsálvez, on Thursday.

“Both Yuma and Doyle have stood out as top players within the NASL over the past couple of years,” said Armada FC head coach Mark Lowry. “Their experience of playing abroad at the highest levels will move our squad forward and add quality to our existing players. They have already shown over the past few days of training that they are top professionals, and I am very excited to work with them.”

Doyle and Yuma both played for Puerto Rico FC in 2017. Doyle scored five goals and created 35 chances while Yuma played an integral part in the team’s ball distribution and defense.

Yuma, 32, is a native of Spain that came up through the Rayo Vallecano Academy in Madrid. He moved up to the senior squad and continued his career playing for several other clubs in Spain. In 2016, Yuma made to move to the United States when he joined Rayo OKC where he gained NASL playoff experience for the first time before joining Puerto Rico.

Doyle is bringing international, English Championship, and MLS experience to Jacksonville. The 26 year old grew up in Texas and made appearances for both Ireland U21 and USA’s U20 and U23 international teams. He was scheduled to play college soccer at Creighton University, but was discovered by Derby County FC of the EFL Championship.

Doyle made his professional debut with Derby County in 2010 and was later loaned to D.C. United. He scored the game-winning goal in his second match with the team. In 2014, the move to D.C. United was made permanent where Doyle played 56 games before being traded to the Colorado Rapids in 2016.

“Unfortunately through this transition we have seen top players and fan favorites move on,” said President and General Manager Nathan Walter. “I can assure everyone both Yuma and Conor will fill the gaps though. I would like to welcome these two players to the First Coast and I personally look forward to seeing them wear the Armada colors.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.