Armada FC fall to Miami United in U.S. Open Cup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Facing a familiar opponent in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Wednesday evening, the Jacksonville Armada FC saw its most successful run to date in the tournament. It was cut short though when the team was unable to overcome a two-goal first-half deficit that led to the Miami United FC 2-0 victory Wednesday evening at Southern Oak Stadium on the campus of Jacksonville University.

The Armada FC held a 6-3 lead on shots through the first half, and used Miami’s six fouls to their advantage.

Though Miami posted back-to-back goals from Tomas Granitto and Nicholas Gorobsov in the 21st and 26th minute, respectively, the Armada FC got their best chance of the opening half in the 35th minute.

Taking a direct kick from 33 yards out, Mechack Jerome fired a low shot past the right side of Miami’s wall of defenders. Though Miami goalkeeper Occenat Peterson was there to stop Jerome’s initial attempt, J.C. Banks was waiting at the top of the six-yard box, but volleyed the rebound high.

Coming out of the intermission, the Armada FC peppered Miami with 14 more shots, none better than in the 89th minute as Armada FC legend Alhassane Keita fed a ball into Ciarán Kilduff in the box, whose shot ricocheted off a Miami defender and hit the underside of the crossbar. The rebound header from Doyle also rang off the crossbar and bounced out of bounds.

Fate seemed in favor of the visitors as back-to-back shots from Jerome and Keita rang off the post in extra time as Miami United FC fended off the Armada FC’s best opportunities late.

The Armada FC now will prepare for a rematch with Miami United FC on the road for the second meeting between the teams in a five-day stretch. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. at Milander Park in Hialeah, Fla.



