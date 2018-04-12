Armada to host Villages SC in USOC Play-In Round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Armada FC will host The Villages SC of the Premier Development League (PDL) in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (USOC) Play-In Round on Sunday, May 6.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Southern Oak Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on the campus of Jacksonville University. Admission is free for all to attend.

As a result of the scheduling of the USOC Play-In Round, the Armada FC and Storm FC rescheduled the NPSL match originally scheduled for May 5 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The match will now take place Wednesday, July 4 at 2:30 p.m.

The winner of the USOC Play-In Round will advance on to the First Round to face SIMA Aguilas of the PDL on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. in Montverde, Fla. The winner of the First Round will enter the Second Round to play the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the United Soccer League (USL). If the Armada FC advances to the Second Round, the club will host the Rowdies at Southern Oak Stadium on May 16 at 7 p.m

