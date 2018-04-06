Charleston Battery to Host Armada FC in Exhibition Match

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Armada FC announced Friday the addition of a preseason exhibition match with USL side Charleston Battery on Thursday, April 12.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at MUSC Health Stadium in Charleston, S.C. The match will be free and open to the public.

This will be the sixth match of the preseason for the Armada FC as the team prepares for the 2018 National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) season. After beginning the year with a loss each to Montverde Academy and D.C. United, Jacksonville came back to win against Flagler College and the University of North Florida. The last match out was in Indianapolis against Indy Eleven and it ended 0-0.

The Battery went 1W-1D-1L in the preseason before beginning the 2018 USL season in March. The team began the season with a loss to FC Cincinnati but bounced back with a win over Penn FC on March 24. The team then fell 5-2 Saturday to the New York Red Bulls II on the road. Charleston will face the Bethlehem Steel Sunday on the road before hosting Jacksonville Thursday.

Jacksonville holds a 1W-1D-3L total record with Charleston. This includes two U.S. Open Cup matches and three exhibition games. The last meeting between the teams was in Jacksonville on May 31, 2017 in the Third Round of the Open Cup. The Armada FC lost 1-0 to Charleston.

Jacksonville will continue the preseason after Charleston with a matchup in Atlanta against the Atlanta Silverbacks FC of the NPSL on Saturday, April 21. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. at Atlanta Silverbacks Park and admission is free. The NPSL season starts for the Armada FC on the road on April 28 against the Miami FC 2.

