Mechack Jerome will return to Armada FC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Defender Mechack Jérôme will once again anchor the Jacksonville Armada FC backline in 2018 after the club announced it had re-signed him on Wednesday.

Jérôme led the defense in 2017 with the most passes and clearances in the NASL. He had the most minutes on the team (2,810) and was the only field player in the NASL to start all 32 matches. Armada FC fans voted Jérôme the Jacksonville Armada FC Player of the Year for his effort and he was also placed on the NASL Best XI.

“I have made it clear in the past just how highly we rate Mechack,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “His ability to do things with the ball, that most center backs can't do, plus his athletic ability and defensive strengths, makes him somewhat irreplaceable. To have him back in the group takes us to a new level.”

Jérôme, 27, originally signed with the Armada FC on Sept. 25, 2015. During the 2016 season Jérôme racked up 2,172 minutes in 24 starts and 25 matches for the Armada. Along with creating 11 chances, Jérôme netted one goal and tallied one assist during the 2016 season. That goal nominated Jérôme for NASL Goal of the Year.

Jérôme has also played for the Haiti since he was 18 years old. He has recorded 62 caps and three goals for the national team.

