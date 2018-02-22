Bolles falls to American Heritage in Class 2A soccer championship

DeLand, Fla. - On Thursday the Bolles girls’ soccer team clinched the class 2A championship. Friday the boys’ soccer team had a chance to join them in the winner’s circle but fell to American Heritage 5-0.

It was a surprise run to the championship game for the Bulldogs who didn’t even make the playoffs the past two seasons.

American Heritage proved to be too strong. Just after the 20-minute water break Nicholas Lodovico put the Stallions on the board with a shot from inside the box.

Barely six minutes later the Stallions struck again. Amani Baptiste lofted a pass to Alexander Guichard who one-timed the ball into net putting American Heritage up 2-0.

That was his 32nd goal of the season as American Heritage went on to win 5-0.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.