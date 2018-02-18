Bolles, Fletcher advance to state championship in boys' soccer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two of our local boys’ soccer teams are one win away from bringing a state championship back home to the First Coast.

Bolles was locked up in a battle against defending Class 2A champion West Shore. The game was scoreless until the second half when Frank Iturriaga put the Bulldogs on the board in the 54th minute.

The junior midfielder would strike again 15 minutes later. Iturriaga scored on a header to make the score 2-0. West Shore added a late goal but it wasn’t enough as Bolles won 2-1 and advanced to the Class 2A state game where they will face American Heritage.

In our other local semifinal match it was Fletcher against Melbourne. The Senators came out on top 4-2. They're headed to their first state title match in school history. They'll face Gulf Coast in the 4A title game next Saturday.



