Fletcher falls to Gulf Coast in class 4A soccer championship

DELAND, Fla. - For the past 40 years every Duval County Public school has had one thing in common. None of them have ever won a state soccer championship.

That drought will continue after the Fletcher boys’ soccer team fell to Gulf Coast 2-1 in the 4A State title game on Saturday night.

The Senators got off to a great start. Off a free kick James Schaefer laid out and scored on a header giving Fletcher the early 1-0 lead.

Then late in the first half Sebastian Joffre scored on a free kick to make the score 1-1.

In overtime Joffre got a head full of steam, split defenders and got a shot off with his left foot. He got just enough on it to get it past Senators goal keeper Matthew Doyle-Sochan, giving Gulf Coast the 2-1 win.

Heartbreaking loss for Fletcher as they finish their season at 23-2-2.

