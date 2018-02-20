US Women's National team will play in Jacksonville in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Women’s National Team will face Mexico on Thursday, April 5 at EverBank Field (7 p.m.).

This will be the first of two friendlies between the two teams, who will also play in Houston on April 8.

The match will mark just the third visit to Jacksonville for the U.S. Women's National Team, which first played there when the stadium was named Jacksonville Municipal Stadium in a 2-1 loss to Norway in 1996. Most recently at EverBank Field, the WNT earned a 4-1 victory against Scotland in February of 2013.

The match between the U.S. and Mexico could be a preview of a possible meeting in CONCACAF Women's World Cup qualifying that will be held this coming fall.

Tickets for this game will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 23 via ussoccer.com



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.