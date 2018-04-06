USA women's soccer team inspires next generation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It wasn’t all that long ago that Morgan Brian was in the same shoes as many of the young girls attending Thursday night’s friendly match between the USA and Mexico.

Brian grew up in St. Simons, Georgia and like most girls her age she was a huge fan of team USA. Even while starring in club ball with the Ponte Vedra Storm, Brian thought that suiting up for the red, white and blue was a long shot at best.

More Headlines

Years later Brian, now 25, made her return to Jacksonville and as a member of the United States Women’s Nation Team and she feels it’s her duty to inspire all those little girls in the stands.

“For us it’s just continuing to allow girls to see us in these stadiums and environments and to be able to dream and see that,” said Brian. “I know that’s how I got here. I saw the women’s national team play live and those opportunities were there for me so we could dream that and now we’re here. So it’s really important to get girls to come out and see this product on the field.”

Thousands of young fans attended Thursday’s game and every single one of them looks up to the USWNT.

“One day I want to be a professional soccer player and it inspires me because it’s really cool to finally seem them in person,” said Avery Langlois who was watching team USA for the first time in person.

The majority of Thursday’s attendees play some level of soccer whether it be their middle school team or the club level. In addition to gaining insight to how team USA plays on the field, watching the women’s national team also encourages the girls in the stands to believe that as long as you work hard there’s no limit on what the future holds for you.

“They inspire me to push really hard to achieve my goals,” said Estella Bruneau, who plays for the Armada FC youth team. “One day I’d either like to be a veterinarian or play high level soccer.”



There might me one or two young soccer fans at EverBank who are super excited to see @ussoccer_wnt tonight! @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/uB0IczVCZs — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) April 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.