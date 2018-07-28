Southeast Georgia H.S. football media day kicks off season

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - As the calendar moves to August, we are still in the middle of summer but another season is right on the horizon.

Football season in Georgia is officially here as In The Game sports network hosted their 4th annual high school football media day in Saint Simons Island on Saturday. Over 20 teams from the area previewed their upcoming season for the media and one thing is for certain; the players are very happy that football season is here.

"The energy. The energy on Friday nights is what I have missed the most," said Charlton County senior receiver Brantley Sloan. "I've been missing it this offseason you know. Coach always talks about having that intensity all the time, but it is really easy to come by when those lights come on. It's easy."

Glynn Academy had that intensity last season as they advanced to the GHSA final four before losing to Lee County 42-38. That senior laden team paved the way for the underclassmen that the Terrors will have to rely on this season.

"We are a young team but we are hungry," said Glynn Academy senior safety Travis Clinch. "Through summer workouts, dying everyday basically, it brings you closer to everybody. It builds a bond, team chemistry, that is really important."

His teammate, fellow senior Sam Wagner agrees.

"That is what it is all about. You are out there three days a week for us, sweating your brains out, working out hard. The close friendships you build there are great," said Wagner.

The regular season kicks off in Georgia the week of August 17th.

