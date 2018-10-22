Fox Sports analyst Cris Carter to Jaguars: Time to call Kaepernick

Blake Bortles got benched Sunday. That's a fact. But what we don't know is, what comes next?

The Jaguars offense has done absolutely nothing in the first half of their last three games. Literally, nothing. Jacksonville lost on Sunday 20-7 against Houston -- its third consecutive loss.

Some people think they have the answer to the Jaguars' problems. NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter thinks Colin Kaepernick could help save the Jaguars.

"This is just free advice. Swallow your pride, pick up the phone and call Kap," Carter said on FS1's "First Things First."

"This is just free advice for the Jacksonville Jaguars: swallow your pride, pick up the phone and call Colin Kaepernick." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/HLwhmD6wyz — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 22, 2018

"I believe he can make the difference on that football team," Carter said.

Carter goes on to say that Kaepernick is a "better thrower, runner leader and winner of the football than Blake Bortles."

Bleacher Report believes the Jaguars can still turn this season around.

"The Jaguars can still win this year. And Coughlin can still fix his mistake. But only if he doesn't let pride or stupidity get in the way."

TMZ Sports reports Colin has been training every morning at 5 a.m. in the hopes he gets a call from an NFL team.

After Sunday's game, people are dissing the Jaguars on social media.

TMZ called the Jaguars offense "a dumpster fire"

Other media outlets are bashing Bortles... and it's getting ugly.

RELATED | 4 takeaways from Jaguars' loss to Texans

"He looks like he's never played the position before, like he's playing quarterback the way a toddler operates the television remote. Clueless, inept and incapable of running an NFL offense," Bleacher Report wrote.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.