Sportscaster Bob Costas parts ways with NBC

Bob Costas speaks onstage during the 33rd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner, which raised millions of dollars for the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis at The New York Hilton Midtown on September 24, 2018 in New York City.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sportscaster Bob Costas' career with NBC has come to an end, News4Jax learned Tuesday.

According to the New York Post, the 66-year-old will continue working on the MLB Network. Costas told the newspaper he also considering a sports/news interview-style show.

Costas was not part of NBC's Super Bowl coverage during the 2017-2018 season following his comments about the impact of football on players' brains. The Post reported in August that NBC and Costas were discussing how to settle the final three years on his multimillion dollar contract.

Costas' total payout isn't clear. A spokesperson for NBC confirmed Costas is out, but didn't go into details.

