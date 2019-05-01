Spring swing football: Back in 3A, state title favorite status returns to Trinity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - NewsJax’s high school football Spring Swing continues daily throughout spring practice across the First Coast. Today, we’ll take a quick look at Trinity Christian.

The schedule is what takes center stage, but Trinity Christian has bigger goals than just playing the most intimidating regular season slate that it’s ever seen.

The Conquerors, back down in Class 3A after two seasons in 5A, want another state championship, and enter 2019 believing that they’re in position to return to that stage.

Trinity has two of the top cornerbacks in the country in Fred Davis and Miles Brooks, a quarterback with major upside in Jacory Jordan and a drive to bring a title back after a brief absence.

“Anything less than playing for a state championship will probably be a disappointment so that’s what we’re expecting,” said Trinity coach Verlon Dorminey. “It’s just important. That’s what you play for, you try to get there. A lot of people, they play to have a winning season, or they play to get in the playoffs. A lot of coaches who have gone there will tell you once you’ve been there [to a championship] and done that, now you just want to be in that final game every year. So that’s what we’re shooting for.”

Added Davis, a Clemson commit: “The goal is just to play our game and just win the state, 3A state championship. That’s the main goal.”

State title expectations are nothing new for the Conquerors.

With seven state championships, Trinity is the third-most successful program in area history, trailing only Bolles (11) and University Christian (nine). The Conquerors would have been favorites to add one or two more titles had they played in 3A, their true classification, in 2017-18.

But Trinity petitioned to move up in class to play in a district and lock in guaranteed games and the result was a more challenging path the to title game and losses in the regional final and then the state semifinals. The Conquerors finished 13-1 last year.

The Florida High School Athletic Association elected to put teams where they fit based on enrollment numbers, with no option to move up or down, which is why the Conquerors are back ready to handle business in 3A. But to get to that playoff stretch, Trinity will have to navigate a schedule that is as demanding as any put together on the First Coast.

Trinity’s 10-game slate includes 10 state playoff teams from 2018. Ten straight weeks of football before a Week 11 bye.

“It does get their attention they understand what’s ahead as far as what we’ve got to do this year. It’s a daunting task,” Dorminey said. “We were talking as a staff, if we go 6-4, I think it’d be an achievement.

“They understand what’s ahead of them. They’ve always played a really tough schedule anyway. This year’s is probably a whole lot tougher than before. If they’re healthy enough, they should be ready.”



Trinity Christian 2019 football schedule

Aug. 23, Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30

Aug. 30, Trinity Christian at Tallahassee Godby

Sept. 6, Ribault at Trinity Christian, 7:30

Sept. 13, Plantation American Heritage at Trinity Christian, 7:30

Sept. 20, Miami Carol City at Trinity Christian, 7:30

Sept. 27, Pahokee at Trinity Christian, 7:30

Oct. 3, Trinity Christian at Miami Booker T. Washington, 7:30

Oct. 11, Trinity Christian at Colquitt County, Ga., 8

Oct. 17, Lee at Trinity Christian, 7:30

Oct. 25, Trinity Christian at Raines

Nov. 1, OFF



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.