Spring swing football: Building the foundation at Atlantic Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - NewsJax’s high school football Spring Swing continues daily throughout spring practice across the First Coast. Today, we’ll take a quick look at Atlantic Coast.

Atlantic Coast hasn’t been around as long as most schools in the Gateway Conference, but football coach Mike Montemayor is doing what he can to turn back the clock.

The school that opened in 2010 had its football program built from the ground up by veteran coach Kevin Sullivan. When Sullivan re-signed after four seasons in early 2015, he did so having never had a losing season at the school.

Under two different head coaches, Atlantic Coast hasn’t been over .500 since, including marks of 3-7, 2-8 and 3-7 the last three seasons.

Montemayor, who served as the Stingrays’ defensive coordinator before his promotion, said that he’s hoping to instill a sense of fundamentals and foundation to a young program, much like Sullivan did when he helped shape Atlantic Coast.

“What was important for me was to create that culture, create that brand, recreate it and bring guys like [offensive line coach Blake Stone] who played for here, Atlantic Coast and it means something to be a stingray,” he said. “Trying to create that tradition, we may be relatively young, but it’s all about. … You’ve got to start somewhere to build that foundation.”

Somewhere is now.

Receiver Patrick Bryant II is the offensive headliner returning. He had 39 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns last season. Quarterback Ridge Jacobs, who passed for 2,138 yards and 24 touchdowns last season at University Christian, gives Atlantic Coast its most seasoned passer in school history.

Montemayor said that spring's plan is fundamentals, and learning how to up the pace on both sides of the ball.

“Just play fast, be fast, be physical, be disciplined,” Montemayor said. “When it comes down to it, that’s what we’re going to rely on.”

Atlantic Coast 2019 football schedule

Aug. 23, Atlantic Coast at Mandarin

Aug. 30, Bishop Kenny at Atlantic Coast

Sept. 6, Atlantic Coast at White

Sept. 13, Gainesville Buchholz at Atlantic Coast*

Sept. 20, Parker at Atlantic Coast

Sept. 27, Atlantic Coast at Fletcher*

Oct. 4, OFF

Oct. 11, Creekside at Atlantic Coast*

Oct. 17, Atlantic Coast First Coast*

Oct. 25, Atlantic Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30*

Oct. 31, Nease at Atlantic Coast

* Indicates district game

* All games 7 p.m. unless indicated

