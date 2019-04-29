Spring swing football: Creekside's mission is to be 'all in'

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - NewsJax’s high school football Spring Swing continues daily throughout spring practice across the First Coast. Today, we’ll take a quick look at Creekside.

Sean McIntyre left it up to his Creekside football seniors.

What do you want the 2019 season to be about?

Their answer. They vowed to be dedicated to the process, hence their motto, “All In.”

“All in means everyone comes together as a unit, everyone working hard, everyone getting better to all pursue that one final goal, which is a district championship and beyond,” said senior tight end Shane Calhoun.

So, Creekside’s motto — All In — was born.

“Are you all in?” McIntyre said. “It’s just what they want to be. Getting our kids to be all in in the weight room, on the practice field, when it’s not easy. All in, that’s what that means to us.”

The Knights went 5-5 in McIntyre’s first season in 2017, and had a stellar start in 2018 before losing four straight games in one-sided fashion to end the year.

Things change this year, starting with a new District 2-7A, which packages the Knights with the likes of Atlantic Coast, Buchholz, First Coast, Fleming Island and Fletcher, a path that should be a little less daunting than the last few years have been.

Thus far in spring, Creekside has been happy with the buy-in from players.

“Ninety-six is a great number for us,” McIntyre said of the number of athletes who have shown up for spring. “The first year we had about 65 kids. Last year, we had close to 80. This year we have 96 kids that want to be a part of the program. It’s a lot of fun to watch those kids come and grow and be a part of it. We’re excited.

“Every single kid maximizing their potential. We can’t be the best version of us unless each one of these kids is the best version of themselves.”



Creekside 2019 football schedule

Aug. 23, Ribault at Creekside

Aug. 30, Creekside at Nease

Sept. 6, Creekside at Bartram Trail

Sept. 13, First Coast at Creekside*

Sept. 20, Bolles at Creekside

Sept. 27, Fleming Island at Creekside*

Oct. 4, OFF

Oct. 11, Creekside at Atlantic Coast*

Oct. 18, Creekside at Fletcher*

Oct. 24, Creekside at Gainesville Buchholz*

Nov. 1, Ponte Vedra at Creekside

* District games

All games at 7 p.m.

