Spring swing football: Expectations remain high at Clay

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - NewsJax’s high school football Spring Swing continues daily throughout spring practice across the First Coast. Today, we’ll take a quick look at Clay.

Clay is missing an official head football coach, but one thing hasn’t left Green Cove Springs just yet.

Those expectations.

“No absolutely not. That’s the Clay High way,” said interim head coach and athletic director Jay Stilianou. “That’s our standard. That’s the bar that’s been set. And it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter whose name is beside head coach. That’s what we do. That’s what we do at Clay High School. That’s what we do in Green Cove. And that’s what we plan on accomplishing.”

Clay’s Josh Hoekstra stepped down on April 4 to take an assistant coaching position at Bolles under new coach Matt Toblin, who actually hired Hoekstra at Clay in 2009.

Under Hoekstra, the Blue Devils went 65-35 in eight seasons and reached the state playoffs six times. Clay went to three state semis in that span and played for the Class 5A title in 2013.

Those expectations were there when Hoekstra was at Clay. They were there when Toblin was there, and they were there when coach Jim Reape was there.

So, no need to temper those now.

“I feel as though we get out here, we get our job done just as it was before, if not, we get out here faster and get our job done,” said Blue Devils receiver/defensive back Derek Holt. “You’re not coming in here and taking a dub [win]. It’s the community. We’re built around the community. The community is competitive in itself and it just rubs off on us.”

The Blue Devils are coming off of an unusual season for them, one that ended at 4-6 and with no playoffs. The district changed slightly — Baker County and Palatka are gone — and it should be a more favorable path for Clay. On paper, the Blue Devils, Orange Park and Ridgeview should open 2019 as the favorites for District 5-5A.

“It’s been absolutely awesome. The energy. The enthusiasm. I mean the staff has been the same staff for awhile, so the continuity, and just feeding off each other, it’s been a great spring so far. I really couldn’t ask for anything more. With coach Hoke leaving right before spring, I think it’s been about as well as could be.”

Clay 2019 football schedule

Aug. 23, Fleming Island at Clay

Aug. 30, Clay at Flagler Palm Coast

Sept. 6, Clay at University Christian

Sept. 13, Clay at Orange Park*

Sept. 20, Palatka at Clay

Sept. 27, Gainesville Eastside at Clay

Oct. 4, OFF

Oct. 11, Menendez at Clay*

Oct. 18, Clay at Bolles, 7:30

Oct. 25, Clay at Ridgeview*

Nov. 1, Oakleaf at Clay

* Indicates district game

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.