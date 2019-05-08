Spring swing football: Losses have helped prepare Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - NewsJax’s high school football Spring Swing continues daily throughout spring practice across the First Coast. Today, we’ll take a quick look at Middleburg.

The losses stacked up over the past two football seasons at Middleburg, but coach Karl Smeltzer saw a positive in that.

A good portion of the players on those teams are still around and have paid their dues, put in the work and expect things to be quite a bit different this time around.

How much so?

“This is probably, I think, got a chance to be the best team we’ve had in my career, 26 years, whether it was [coaching in] Alabama or Florida,” Smeltzer said. “I’m excited with the caliber of athletes that we have right now.”

And he’s not saying that just to say it.

The Broncos reached the state playoffs three years ago, probably when no one, outside of Smeltzer and those inside the locker room, expected them to. So when he looks at Middleburg’s playoff season in 2016, and, what came before it (the Broncos were winless in 2015), Smeltzer thinks Middleburg could be poised for a similar path. The Broncos went 1-9 in 2017 and 3-7 last year.

“Totally different tempo [in spring],” said fullback/linebacker Brody Senn. “When it comes to playing, we’re going to be more aggressive on both sides of the ball and we’ll just be able to basically move everyone around.”

The faster tempo has everything to do with the personnel, and that bulk of the roster from the past two seasons are players who are now juniors and seniors. That is experience the Broncos are counting on paying off.

While the victories haven't piled up, Smeltzer said that the reps helped those players and set the table for what he thinks could be the Broncos’ best season in years.

“I’m very excited about this bunch. These kids have had to play since they were in the ninth and 10th grade, now they’re juniors and seniors so I’m really excited about this team,” Smeltzer said.

“These kids have had to play. They were thrown into the fire so I’m excited.”

Middleburg 2019 football schedule

Aug. 23, Middleburg at Westside

Aug. 30, Middleburg at Orange Park

Sept. 6, Matanzas at Middleburg

Sept. 13, OFF

Sept. 20, Middleburg at Englewood

Sept. 27, Middleburg at Lee*

Oct. 4, Ridgeview at Middleburg

Oct. 11, Gainesville at Middleburg*

Oct. 17, Middleburg at Parker

Oct. 25, Columbia at Middleburg*

Nov. 1, Middleburg at Baldwin

* Indicates district game



