Spring swing football: New coach has playoff goals at White

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - NewsJax’s high school football Spring Swing continues daily throughout spring practice across the First Coast. Today, we’ll take a quick look at White.

The reconfigured high school football state playoff format will debut this season, and, like most coaches, White High’s Lawrence Johnson doesn’t quite know how the metrics will play out.

The easiest way to understand it — win and you’re in.

“I think we can be a winning program. I think we have an opportunity to make the playoffs,” Johnson said. “The new playoff points are a little bit confusing. I’m still trying to figure it out. … I know we win the district we’re in. So that’s what we’re going to focus on, doing that.”

How the Commanders could win those games may look a little bit different come fall. Johnson, who served as the Sandalwood offensive coordinator before coming to White, has won with both a strong running game and an aggressive passing attack while with the Saints. The personnel during his time there afforded him the opportunity to go heavy with both.

At White, that could mean a shift from what has stretched back decades.

Think back to any Commanders team in recent memory (Vannez Gooch, Brady Turpin, Javaris Davis, Taylor Thomas, Cheston Blackshear, Kaleb and Jordan Johnson to name a few) and it’s always been about good running backs and a good offensive line.

White has been the epicenter for churning out backs. If the talent dictates that the passing game, led by quarterback Grant Travis, can put up numbers, then that’s what the Commanders will lean on.

“I like to score a bunch of points, whatever we can do that’s going to get that done, if that’s throwing the ball 50 times a game, if that’s going to score us a bunch of points, then that’s what we want to do,” Johnson said. “If we’ve got to run it a bunch to score points that’s what we’ve got to do. …

“We’ve got some great young running backs and a good quarterback also. I think we’ll have an opportunity to be balanced this year and keep people on their toes.”

Added Travis: “Lot of points usually means a lot of throwing. I think it’ll be a lot different. I think we have a lot of talent in different places this year. I think it’s going to be very exciting to see what happens.”

Johnson replaces Kevin Sullivan, who retired after three seasons with the Commanders. He’s ready for the challenge, including a new district that includes the likes of Baker County, Bishop Kenny, Parker and Westside.

“Spring football is great, mainly because it gives colleges a chance to come out and see the guys,” Johnson said. “It also helps us because we get a chance to work with them while they’re not doing some of their other sports and we get to kind of scale it back a little bit, teach some of the fundamentals and try to get a little bit better.”

White 2019 football schedule

Aug. 23, White at First Coast

Aug. 30, Ridgeview at White

Sept. 6, Atlantic Coast at White

Sept. 13, Baker County at White*

Sept. 20, White at Oakleaf

Sept. 27, White at Bishop Kenny*

Oct. 4, OFF

Oct. 11, Parker at White*

Oct. 18, White at Westside*

Oct. 25, Mandarin at White

Oct. 31, Lee at White

* Indicates district game

All games at 7 p.m.



