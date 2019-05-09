Spring swing football: No slowing down expectations for Fleming Island

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - NewsJax’s high school football Spring Swing continues daily throughout spring practice across the First Coast. Today, we’ll take a quick look at Fleming Island.



Looking for down seasons for the Fleming Island football team?

They’re not easy to find.

Year after year, Fleming has been one of the area’s most consistent programs. The Golden Eagles had a 10-0 regular season as recently as 2013. And Fleming had a stellar postseason run in 2017, using a crushing defense to reach the regional finals and finish 10-3.

To find that last true down year, wind the clock back all the way to 2005, where Fleming finished 3-7. That’s been the Golden Eagles’ only season under .500 in the last 13 years.

“Playoff is always the expectation for us here at Fleming Island,” said coach Damenyum Springs.

Fleming was no doubt positioned for a dropoff last year just because of what it graduated. The Golden Eagles lost more than 30 seniors, including arguably the area’s best defensive player in linebacker Ryan Smenda.

But Fleming didn’t necessarily use 2018 as a tear down season, going 6-4. Two games were decided by a combined 12 points.

So, what’s in store this spring for a team that was in a rebuild mode, yet didn’t play like one?

“We’re just hoping to get a good spring, figure out where each player fits and what position, figure out if we have to play some players both ways,” said quarterback Dean Hyams. “Our expectation is just play the best we can and hopefully the chips fall where they’re supposed to at the end of the season.”

Added Springs: “Fill some holes, some starting positions that we need [to determine]. We’ll fill that. We’ll accomplish that. And just know who’s who, get a better idea of what type of team we’ll have next year.”

Fleming Island 2019 football schedule

Aug. 23, Fleming Island at Clay

Aug. 30, Lake Minneola at Fleming Island, 7:30

Sept. 6, Fleming Island at Palatka

Sept. 13, Fletcher at Fleming Island, 7:30*

Sept. 20, Fleming Island at Ridgeview

Sept. 27, Fleming Island at Creekside*

Oct. 4, OFF

Oct. 11, Fleming Island at First Coast*

Oct. 18, Gainesville Buchholz at Fleming Island, 7:30*

Oct. 25, Atlantic Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30*

Nov. 1, Orange Park at Fleming Island, 7:30

* Indicates district game

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

