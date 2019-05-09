Spring swing football: Orange Park looks for next step in 2019

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - NewsJax’s high school football Spring Swing continues daily throughout spring practice across the First Coast. Today, we’ll take a quick look at Orange Park.

Orange Park closed the gap last year on the football field and intends on doing the same in 2019.

With a solid list of returnees headlined by running back Alex Collier and defensive end Kendy Charles, the Raiders are positioned to potentially take the next step in what has been a tightly packed district.

In a new-look District 5-5A, that means one thing — if the Raiders can survive the challenges in Clay County, they’ll likely be in the playoffs, somewhere they haven't been since 2010.

“Trying to do something,” Collier said. “Last year we did a good little showing. Now it’s time to show everybody what we can do.”

The Raiders have bounced around record-wise over the past three seasons, going from 4-5 in Tom MacPherson’s first season, slipping to 1-9 in 2017 and then pushing for the state playoffs last year at 6-4. It was that effort in 2018, which included wins over county programs in Clay, Middleburg and Ridgeview, that helped lay a foundation for 2019.

“I think OPs on the map again,” MacPherson said. “I told our guys we got to sell our product. It’s what we put in the stadium. If you play good football between the whistles and you’re clean with what you’re doing you and play physical, people appreciate that.”

The Raiders, the second-oldest high school in Clay County, have seen their piece of the football pie picked apart in recent years. Fleming Island, Oakleaf and Ridgeview have all opened since 1998, fanning out players across the county. MacPherson spent 15 seasons at Ridgeview and knows the county landscape well.

“It’s tougher than it was 10 years ago now that more schools are open and now that Orange Park is down to a 5A school,” MacPherson said. “They used to be an 8A school and you’d have 3,000 kids here. Now with 1,500, it’s harder. It’s a little bit harder with depth, to get the bodies out.”

With Collier (1,016 rushing yards, 8 TDs) returning in the backfield and Charles (96 tackles, 9 sacks), two of the better players in Clay County are on the Raiders’ roster. The challenge this year, MacPherson said, is rebuilding the offensive line from scratch. OP is replacing all five starters there.

“If the offensive line shakes its way out, I think we’re in good shape,” he said.

Orange Park 2019 football schedule

Aug. 23, Oakleaf at Orange Park

Aug. 30, Middleburg at Orange Park

Sept. 6, Orange Park at Baker County*

Sept. 13, Clay at Orange Park*

Sept. 20, Westside at Orange Park

Sept. 27, Orange Park at Ridgeview*

Oct. 4, Orange Park at Bishop Kenny

Oct. 11, OFF

Oct. 18, Orange Park at Gainesville Eastside, 7:30*

Oct. 25, Menendez at Orange Park*

Nov. 1, Orange Park at Fleming Island, 7:30

* Indicates district game

All games 7 p.m. unless indicated

