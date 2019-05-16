Spring swing football: Parker ready to take the next step

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - NewsJax’s high school football Spring Swing continues daily throughout spring practice across the First Coast. Today, we’ll take a quick look at Parker.

Charron Dorsey has big goals for his Parker football team.

If last season was laying the foundation for the Braves, then 2019 is when the program will begin to start seeing the wheel begin turning to something positive.

“We’re looking at a different team than last year,” Dorsey said. “I don’t want to let the cat out the bag, but were a whole lot better than last year.”

Parker took strides last year, going 3-7 and winning the games that it should have won (Jackson, Westside, Wolfson). Those seven other games were the growth areas. They lost each of those by 21 points or more.

But incrementally, it was a positive season, one that Dorsey thinks has the potential to grow into something special.

“Just to come in, improve from last year, be more aggressive than last year, and make sure the kids know what they’re doing and compete,” Dorsey said. “Just to be better than last year. We got a lot of young kids this year, but at end of the day, we’re trying to come out there and compete.”

The Braves have been waiting a long, long time for that.

Parker’s last season over .500 was a 7-3 mark under Jim Scible in 2008. He was out the following spring after budget cuts in the district. Five coaches followed Scible, and Randy Glass’s 4-6 mark in 2012 was the closest to .500 since 2008.

Dorsey said that the Braves are prepared to take the next step in the process.

“Most definitely. Most definitely. We’re ready to go to the playoffs this year, ready to work hard,” he said. “It’s football.”

Parker 2019 football schedule

Aug. 23, Sandalwood at Parker

Aug. 30, First Coast at Parker

Sept. 6, TBA

Sept. 13, Parker at Bishop Kenny*

Sept. 20, Parker at Atlantic Coast

Sept. 27, TBA

Oct. 4, Parker at Baker County*

Oct. 11, Parker at White*

Oct. 17, Middleburg at Parker

Oct. 25, Westside at Parker*

Nov. 1, Parker at Yulee

* Indicates district game

All games at 7 p.m.



