Spring swing football: Westside learns from the past, ready for 2019

Rodney DuBose is the first to admit that the record hasn’t reflected the effort the last two years at Westside.

The Wolverines are just 2-17 over the 2017-18 seasons and snapped a 12-game losing streak in the regular season finale. That mark, DuBose says, that isn’t indicative of the progress that Westside has made.

“We’ve been working since January,” DuBose said. “Had a rough couple years. We’re just getting together, building that nucleus. Excited to get back out here, put that hard work into action.

“Kids get a little stir-crazy lifting weights. They’ve been wanting to get out here and compete, so it’s great to get out here to compete again. Put the helmet on, put the gear on, start to smell that grass again. All the good stuff.”

The biggest change, and it’s a big one, doesn’t come in the form of personnel for the Wolverines.

It’s who’s not on the schedule.

When the FHSAA reclassified teams in the offseason, it removed three big opponents from Westside’s district in Bolles, Ponte Vedra and Trinity Christian. In District 3-5A now are Baker County, Bishop Kenny, Parker and rival White, still a challenging row of teams, but not the unforgiving stretch that it once was.

In six games over the last two seasons against Bolles, Ponte Vedra and Trinity, Westside was outscored 246-41. Sure, the Wolverines got to face good competition, and it helped in players facing some of the best competition for college preparation, but a real opportunity to make the playoffs didn’t exist.

“We’re excited. We feel like we’ll have a fair opportunity to represent who we are. I think, not to go too far into it, but arguably we’ve had probably one of the toughest schedules around the last couple of years,” DuBose said. “It was good for us. It’s not something we ran from or shied away from.

“Now we have a schedule that’s a little more evenly matched. I think, in a sense that we’re playing more 5A schools, schools in our classification. So, I think for our kids it’ll be a good opportunity.”

Under DuBose, who arrived in 2013, Westside reached the state playoffs the following season and finished 6-5. The Wolverines had back-to-back four-win seasons after that before hitting a rough stretch the last two years.

Beyond the district adjustment, the reasons for expecting a change is noticeable. Quarterback DJ Otis, who has started for two seasons, said that experience is a major factor for the increased expectations. Otis said that the Wolverines are ready to begin seeing their work produce results in the win-loss column.

“How much hard work we put in, I seen a lot of experience [since his freshman year] so now I just have to finish the job, get the job done,” he said. “Just learning how to play football, learning the plays, get everything done that we know how to do, just executing.”

Westside 2019 football schedule

Aug. 23, Middleburg at Westside

Aug. 30, Westside at Englewood

Sept. 6, Westside at Baldwin

Sept. 13, Westside at Jackson

Sept. 20, Westside at Orange Park

Sept. 27, Westside at Baker County*

Oct. 4, OFF

Oct. 11 Bishop Kenny at Westside*

Oct. 18, White at Westside*

Oct. 25, Westside at Parker*

Oct. 31, Dixie County at Westside

* Indicates district game

All games 7 p.m.



