Stanton beats Ponte Vedra, advances to Regional Final

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For 12 months the Stanton girls’ soccer team has had one goal. Finish what they started a year ago. Last February they came up just short in the Class 3A state title game, falling to Merritt Island in penalty kicks.

On Friday night the Blue Devils continued their journey back to that point by beating Ponte Vedra 2-0 in the Regional Semifinals.

Stanton got on the board just 13 minutes into the game. Freshman Oliva Winter put home a pass from Madelyn Debski to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead.

All season long Stanton has only given up a total of five goals. That’s thanks in large part to goalkeeper Hannah Rosenblum. In the second half she kept the Sharks off the board with a pair of saves.

Then in the 67th minute Kristen Norton put home a rebound to give Stanton the lead for good.

The Blue Devils advance to the Regional Finals where they will travel to Gulf Breeze next Tuesday.

In other Regional Semifinal action: (All Regional Finals will take place on Tues. Feb. 13)

5A: Gainesville Buchholz beats Palm Coast 3-2 and will host Oviedo in the Regional Final.

4A: Bartram Trail beats Creekside 2-0 and will face Niceville in the Regional Final.

2A: Bolles beats Fernandina Beach 7-0 and will play at South Walton in the Regional Final.

1A: St. John’s Country Day beat Tallahassee Maclay 4-1 and will face Geneva in the Regional Final.



