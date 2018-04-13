Stanton's Hannah Carolan has goals on her mind

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Like many of her senior classmates at Stanton College Preparatory School, Hannah Carolan has plenty of goals on her mind as she finishes high school. However, the goal foremost in her mind is a very specific number.

Carolan, a midfielder on the Blue Devils girls lacrosse team currently leads the entire nation in goals scored with 90 but that wasn't her mission at the start of the season.

"I am completely shocked, really happy and excited about it," said Carolan before a game against Pedro Menendez. "My goal for the season was to get 100 goals. I am almost there, I have a couple games left so hopefully I can push that out but I am really happy and proud of myself for it."

In her fifth year as the Stanton girls lacrosse coach, Alexandra French says she has had plenty of great players come through the program but not a goal scorer quite like Carolan. She admits sometimes it is a fine line between playing as a team and just letting Hannah do her thing but as the season went on, the possibility of her leading the nation in goals is something that the whole team has gotten behind.

"We've been following it and tracking it through our group chat," said French. "We have been making sure that I am on top of updating the stats because we want to see her name at the top. It has been this team effort to make sure that it happens. Yeah, we want everyone to get goals and we want the ball to travel around the field but we know that Hannah is one that we are pushing and we want her to shine as brightly as she possibly can."

Carolan is quick to thank her teammates and says that there is no way that she would be even close to this position without their support. In fact, it was them that brought the potential of leading the nation to Carolan's attention.

"Not until recently did I even know but my teammates showed me that I was number one in the nation at the moment. But I was just concentrating on my own goal which was getting 100 (goals). I hadn't been looking at the other rankings until recently."

Getting as many goals in a season as Carolan has for the Blue Devils is an accomplishment in and of itself. Considering she is doing it in a place like Florida which is not rich in lacrosse history or support makes it all the more remarkable.

"The fact that she is leading the nation in goals is amazing," said French. "Just for that fact, this is a northern sport that has slowly trickled down here. We are pushing it. We want more girls to play, we want more teams and more opponents and to have someone like Hannah help push that, it is tremendous."

Carolan and the Blue Devils close out the regular season this week and begin the district tournament the following week.

