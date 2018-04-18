Stars aligned to lure Spurrier back to coaching

ORLANDO - When the Alliance of American Football begins its inaugural season in 2019, Steve Spurrier will coach the Orlando team.

News4Jax's sister station in Orlando, WKMG, sat down with Spurrier to discuss why he decided to come back to coaching.

Spurrier coached the Florida Gators from 1990-2001, including the 1996 National Championship team, before leaving for the NFL. After two years as the head coach of the Washington Redskins, Spurrier returned to the college ranks, guiding South Carolina for 11 seasons.

Spurrier also coached in the USFL with the Tampa Bay Bandits from 1983-1985 before taking his first college head coaching job at Duke in 1987.

