Starters play, but offense struggles for Jaguars in loss to Dolphins

MIAMI, Fla. - The good news: Nick Foles got on the field for the first time on Thursday night.

The bad news: The Jaguars still struggled to move the ball and put points on the board.

Jacksonville got a glimpse of its franchise quarterback for the first time, but didn’t do much offensively in a 22-7 loss to Miami in the third preseason game.

Jacksonville finished with 242 yards of offense, the bulk of those generated by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. But all eyes were on how Foles and the Jaguars starters would fare in their first activity together.

The results were uneven.

It’s the preseason and the record doesn’t matter. But the Jaguars will likely enter the regular season having seen Foles and the No. 1 offense having logged all of 19 snaps together. Foles went 6 of 10 passing for 48 yards and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dede Westbrook to put Jacksonville in front 7-0. He was intercepted on the following drive.

It was also the first look at running back Leonard Fournette, who finished with 27 yards on seven carries and had 19 yards on two catches. Foles and the projected starters played into the second quarter.

One player who shined was rookie first-round pick Josh Allen, who was all over the field against Miami. Allen had three solo tackles and an assist, including two for loss.

“He’s been outstanding all camp, he really has. He’s made plays — he’s a humble guy. And then to see him out here and really light up and play the game, there’s no telling what type of year this guy can have,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said.

Minshew finished 17 of 27 for 141 yards passing and had his first turnover, a fumble, after playing flawlessly throughout the preseason.

Josh Rosen came off the bench late in the third quarter and engineered a 99-yard touchdown drive to spark the Dolphins.

Rosen, who is battling Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting quarterback job for Miami (2-1), was 5-for-7 for 59 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for 23 yards.

Rosen entered the game and led a 13-play drive that included a 39-yard reception by Isaiah Ford and a 14-yard scramble by Rosen and culminated in a 5-yard touchdown run by Patrick Laird.

Fitzpatrick played the first two-and-a-half quarters. He was 12-for-18 for 126 yards and one touchdown — the first time he has led Miami into end zone in three preseason games.

Most of the yardage for both quarterbacks came when they played with and against second- and third-stringers.

Fitzpatrick tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Mark Walton midway through the third. The 11-play, 91-yard drive included catches of 30 yards and 29 yards by tight ends Nick O'Leary and Mike Gesicki, respectively.

Fitzpatrick didn't complete a pass to a wide receiver until a 14-yarder to Kenny Stills in the third quarter.

Jason Sanders kicked field goals of 40, 46, and 43 yards for the Dolphins.

SLOW START

The Dolphins didn't have a first down until their fourth possession, when the Jaguars jumped offside on third and five.

In the first half, the Dolphins gained 47 yards and were penalized for 63.

INJURY REPORT

Jaguars receiver DJ Chark Jr. was tackled by Miami's Chris Lammons on a kickoff return in the second quarter and left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. He did not return.

