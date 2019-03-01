State semifinal berths on the line in boys hoops playoffs Friday

It’s the third round of the boys high school basketball state playoffs on Friday night, with history on the line for a handful of area programs.

For Gateway Conference schools Jackson and Paxon, it’s been a long wait to get here or get past it. For Clay County program, Fleming Island, the Golden Eagles have never been this far.

Buckle up.

Jackson has played in four regional finals since their last trip to the state semis in 2002, but has been stuck on the third-round hump.

The wait for the Paxon Golden Eagles has been significantly longer.

Paxon hadn’t reached the state playoffs prior to this season since 2003. A victory against Tallahassee Rickards on Friday night would put Paxon in the fourth round for the first time for just the second time in its basketball history. The first?

Wind the clock back to 1965 when Paxon won the Class 2A state championship.

For Fleming Island in Region 1-8A, the Golden Eagles have never been this deep in the state playoffs.

In Region 2-6A, Palatka is shooting for its third consecutive state semifinal trip. A look at the matchups.

Friday's regional finals

Region 1-8A

Fleming Island at Tallahassee Lincoln

Region 1-7A

Crestview at Columbia

Region 1-6A

Rickards at Paxon

Region 2-6A

Nature Coast Tech at Palatka

Region 1-5A

Jackson at FSU School

State semis

Monday, March 4

Class 2A

North Florida Educational vs. Schoolhouse Prep

Thursday, March 6

Class 4A

University Christian vs. Westminster Academy



