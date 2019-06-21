Steve Spurrier to open restaurant in Gainesville

Steve Spurrier is going from the football field to the dinner table.

The former University of Florida football coach and current ambassador at the school will hold a press conference on Monday to announce a new restaurant that he’s opening in Gainesville.

Sports Illustrated’s Andy Staples was the first to report about Spurrier’s new venture, saying that the Ol’ Ball Coach is looking for someone to “operate his new American casual dining restaurant concept.”

No word on if Spurrier will add his spice to the menu — you can't spell restaurant without UT or give out free coloring books to Auburn fans if the dine-in.

Spurrier had come out of semi-coaching retirement to lead the Orlando Apollos of the short-lived Alliance of American Football before the league folded in midseason.

To my eternal dismay, I have been assured that it will not be a hot dog restaurant called Fun N Bun. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) June 21, 2019

