Stoneman Douglas wins state ice hockey title

ESTERO, Fla. - Eleven days after the mass shooting at the Parkland school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's hockey team won the state championship.

Our sister station WPLG reported that the Eagles won twice to earn the crown, beating Jesuit 7-4 after beating top-seeded East Lake on Sunday morning to reach the title game.

"No one was lacking energy in the locker room we all came to play. We were all ready," Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Matthew Horowitz said. "This wasn't for us. This was for the 17 victims."

