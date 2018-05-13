Sunday at The Players: Can Webb Simpson close it out?

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 12: The 18th pin flag is displayed during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - This story will be updated throughout the afternoon during the final round of The Players Championship.

1:25 p.m.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat is making a move. He has an eagle and six birdies on his final round. As he approaches the 15th hole, he is 8-under for today and 11-under par for the tournament, tied in Koepka for third place.

1:15 p.m.

The course appears to be ready to give up scores again this year. Brooks Koepka matched the course record when he shot a 63 on Sunday to vault to 11-under par for the tournament. His double eagle on 16 is just the second in the history of the tournament. The first was last year, when Rafa Cabrera Bello turned the trick.

Simpson and Danny Lee are set the tee off at 2:45 p.m. as the final pairing. Another intriguing pairing this afternoon is Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth. They begin their final round at 2:05. Both shot 65 on Saturday and begin their rounds at 8-under par for the tournament.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.