Super 6 volleyball: Fleming stays No. 1; Fletcher back in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 6 volleyball poll will be published each Wednesday through the end of the regular season. Records are through Oct. 8 matches.

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Class

1. (1) Fleming Island (13-5), Class 6A

Notable wins: Creekside, Menendez, Middleburg, New Smyrna Beach, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview, Rock

The Golden Eagles dropped a match since our last Super 6, losing 2-1 to Bartram Trail in the St. Johns River Athletic Conference final. I can't penalize Fleming Island for a loss in an abbreviated match. Best-of-3s are quite a bit different than the traditional best-of-5s. Fleming had two epic wins over Clay County programs in this recent stretch. The first was a classic 5-setter against Ridgeview, a match that had a pair of 32-30s in it and went over 25 in all four early sets. Fleming won it in the fifth, 15-9. It followed that with another 3-2, including a 16-14 clip of Middleburg in the fifth set on Tuesday night.

2. (2) Ponte Vedra (15-4), Class 5A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Creekside, Divine Savior, Episcopal, Fletcher, Fort Myers, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Pine Crest, Providence.

I did give a good bit of thought to moving the Sharks back up to No. 1, but kept them here by virtue of their 2-1 loss to Fleming Island on Sept. 28. Very good week for Ponte Vedra, which swept No. 4 Creekside and previous No. 3 Bartram Trail since our last Super 6.

3. (4) Bartram Trail (16-8), Class 7A

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Jensen Beach, Mandarin, Middleburg (twice), Oakleaf, Ransom Everglades, Riviera Prep, St. Augustine, Tampa Catholic (twice)

The Bears won the St. Johns River Athletic Conference tournament with wins over Middleburg (2-0) and No. 1 Fleming Island (2-1). They dropped a 3-1 match to Tallahassee Leon on Tuesday night, although the Lions are 22-2, No. 1 in the state and 15th nationally by MaxPreps, so not a bad loss. The District 1-7A tournament awaits next week. Expect this to end up with Mandarin or a Flagler Palm Coast challenging Bartram for the 1-7A title.

4. (3) Creekside (13-7), Class 6A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail (twice), Bolles, Christ's Church, Mandarin, Menendez, Nease, New Smyrna Beach, Oakleaf, Ridgeview, St. Augustine.

The Knights took a 1-2 week since our last Super 6, sweeps at the hands of a surging Bishop Kenny and No. 2 Ponte Vedra. They've got a big one tap Wednesday night against No. 1 Fleming Island in their regular season finale.

5. (5) Ridgeview (15-5), Class 5A

Notable wins: Bolles, Father Lopez, Fletcher, Hilton Head Christian (South Carolina), Mandarin, Middleburg, Oakleaf (twice), St. Augustine, Yulee.

The Panthers saw their seven-match winning streak come to an end with a fantastic effort against No. 1 Fleming Island in a 3-2 loss, but that alone tells me that Ridgeview's season is not a fluke. They swept county foe Orange Park on Tuesday night.

(tie) 6. (6) Mandarin (18-4), Class 7A

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Christ's Church, Master's Academy, Newberry, Oakleaf, Providence, Ridgeview

Six in a row for the Mustangs, who will likely see Fletcher in the Gateway Conference final on Thursday at 6 p.m. This sixth spot in the poll has had so much fluctuation this year. Teams like Bishop Kenny and Episcopal have uninspiring records, but that's deceptive due to schedules meant to prepare them for deep playoff runs, which both will likely make. Flip a coin on a Mandarin-Fletcher conference final, although the Senators do have a victory over the Mustangs this season.

(tie) 6. (NR) Fletcher (17-4), Class 6A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Christ's Church, Gainesville, Mandarin, Middleburg, Providence, St. Augustine, Trinity Christian

The Senators have been in the Super 6 throughout the season, and make their return to the poll this week. They're hot, having won seven in a row entering the Gateway Conference semifinals. Barring an upset, it will be the Senators and Mandarin for the conference crown on Thursday.

Dropped out: Christ's Church (19-5), Class 2A

On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (10-10, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (16-5, Class 3A), Christ's Church (19-5, Class 2A), Episcopal (10-10, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (14-5, Class 7A), Middleburg (12-11, Class 5A), Oakleaf (10-10, Class 7A), Providence (11-11, Class 3A), St. Augustine (12-12, Class 5A), Trinity Christian (10-8, Class 3A), University Christian (13-6, Class 3A), Yulee (19-4, Class 4A).



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.