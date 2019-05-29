Suwannee falls in baseball state semifinal

FreeImages.com/lkwolfson

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Suwannee’s best baseball season in more than 50 years ended on Wednesday morning.

The Bulldogs couldn’t get their bats going in a 2-0 loss to Melbourne Central Catholic in the Class 5A state semifinals at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

Suwannee (20-10) scratched out just one hit against Hustlers hurler Nick Durgin, a two-out single by Marquis Jones in the sixth and never found its offense. Durgin got out of the sixth inning one batter later. The Bulldogs put a runner on base in the seventh, a walk by Wyatt Morrill, but couldn't do anything to move him around. Durgin finished with 13 strikeouts.

Still, the best season since the Bulldogs reached the state semifinals in 1967 was still a major accomplishment for the Live Oak program.

Suwannee, the district runner-up to News4Jax Super 6 No. 1 Bolles, won two playoff games on the road, including a 3-1 victory over Bolles in the second round.

Bo Bonds had a sterling effort on the mound, going all six innings for Suwannee and scattering five hits across the way. He struck out three. The Hustlers pushed across their lone two runs in the second inning and let Durgin handle the rest.



