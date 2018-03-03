Take your shot at a local mock NFL combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - How many of us have watched the NFL combine on TV and imagined competing in those events?

This weekend Boost Sports Performance on the southside is bringing those dreams to reality.

On Friday they invited myself as well as my fellow weekend sports anchors Alyssa Lang of First Coast News and Stuart Webber of Action News Jax to workout.

All three of us competed in the vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, 3-cone-drill and the bench press.

Happy to report that nobody pulled any muscles.

On Saturday March 3 you’ll have a chance to top our scores/times.

The address to Boost Sports Performance is 11339 Distribution Avenue. They’ll be welcoming anyone who wants to attempt their mock NFL combine from 1-3 p.m.

Good luck.

If you think you can beat our times come to @SportsDen_live 3rd Annual Youth and Adult Combine Boost Sports Performance @ineedaboost2 tomorrow from 1-4pm with @biggamejames36 and @denny_thompson and it’s #Free @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/HVRenWMonM — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) March 2, 2018

