TaxSlayer adds 'gator' back to bowl game's name

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Perhaps you never stopped calling it the Gator Bowl, but three years after dropping the reptile from the official title of Jacksonville's annual New Year's weekend college football game, it's the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl again.

On Thursday afternoon, JaxSports President Rick Catlett and TaxSlayer president and CEO Jimmy Rhodes unveiled the logo for the event that returns Gator to the name for the 74th playing of the game.

The extended partnership between JaxSports and TaxSlayer.com enables the bowl to negotiate long-term conference and TV agreements. It will continue to be televised on ESPN and will feature a team from the Southeastern Conference that will serve as the anchor team and will face an opponent from the Big Ten Conference or the Atlantic Coast Conference, which also includes the University of Notre Dame.

The date and time of the next TaxSlayer Gator Bowl has not been finalized, but it will be played at the renamed TIAA Bank Field.

