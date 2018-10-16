Country artist Cole Swindell to headline concert after TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Recording artist Cole Swindell performs at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Experience during the NASCAR Playoffs Party at the Fremont Street Experience in September in Las Vegas, Nevada.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Country artist Cole Swindell will headline a concert New Year's Eve after the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and before the city of Jacksonville's fireworks display.

Platinum-selling songwriter and artist Swindell will perform after 2018 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl New Year's Eve Celebration.

The game, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m., will be broadcast in prime time on ESPN this year.

Swindell has written singles for Craig Campbell, Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery and Luke Bryan. He has released nine singles, of which seven have charted within the Top 5 of Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay.

Swidell said he was born in Savannah and attended Georgia Southern University, where he met Bryan. After graduation, he sold merchandise for Bryan while writing songs for three years before launching his own career.

Among the song's Swidell has written: Craig Campbell's "Outta My Head;" Luke Bryan's "Just a Sip," "Beer in the Headlights," "Roller Coaster," "Out Like That," "I'm Hungover," "In Love with the Girl," "Love in a College Town," "Shore Thing," "Shake the Sand" and "The Sand I Brought to the Beach,' Thomas Rhett's "Get Me Some of That;" and Scotty McCreery's "Water Tower Town" and "Carolina Eyes."

