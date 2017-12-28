Mississippi State visits Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Part of the Bowl experience is getting a chance to experience new things. Mississippi State is in town for the Tax Slayer Bowl. On Wednesday the entire team made a visit the Naval Station Mayport, where they got a tour of the USS Farragut.

Most of the players had never been on a ship before. The crew of the USS Farragut explained what life is like on deployment. The Bulldogs got a very hands on experience including getting a chance to hold some of the rifles that are stored on the ship. Running back Aeris Williams said this tour reminded him of his favorite video game.

“I play call of duty all the time and that’s nothing like this,” said Williams. “Stepping on the ship and seeing all of the tools they use and the guns they use I was shocked.”



