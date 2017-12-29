Owners prepare for business boom during TaxSlayer Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans from Mississippi State and the University of Louisville are River City bound for The TaxSlayer Bowl on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit this year. Local businesses are getting ready for the influx of visitors- including Intuition Ale Works. It's located on east Bay Street, just walking distance from the stadium. The managers say fans can get beer to-go right before the stadium. It's just one of many businesses who've seen how successful this event is for the city. They're calling it a win-win.

The big matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and Mississippi State Bulldogs means a big fan boom in the River City.

"Anytime there's an event in here, we look forward to it. Downtown is growing- we're growing with it. But anytime there's an event to help us out, we like it. Bring it on," said Bronson Olympia, manager at Intuition Ale Works.

Olympia said last year, the brewery saw a nice little boost in business. They're planning for this year to be no different, ahd they're preparing.

"It's going to be a nice little night for us. We've got a lot of stuff going on in the Tap Room itself and nearby," said Olympia.

The JaxSports Council is estimating Jacksonville could host 20,000 to 25,000 thousand visitors for the game. Economic impact could range between $25-$30 million with $10-$12 million directly spent into the Jacksonville economy.

Hotels are also filling up. Jax Sports Council says both teams arrived Christmas Day and Louisville alone took about 225 rooms at the Omni.

With such an important event and New Years, Intuition Ale Works couldn't be more excited and more ready to welcome people in.

"It'll be a packed house. We like the energy going up, so it's good," said Olympia.

There are many events are going on Friday night, ahead of the big game. Pep rallies for both schools are going on at the Jacksonville Landing. The game kicks off at noon on Saturday.

