Pep rallies build excitement ahead of TaxSlayer Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Festivities for the 73rd annual TaxSlayer Bowl kicked off Friday at The Jacksonville Landing downtown.

Excitement grew for fans of Louisville and No. 23 Mississippi State at the teams' pep rallies on the eve of the game.

Louisville’s pep rally began at 5 p.m., followed by Mississippi State’s at 6:30 p.m.

The courtyard of the Landing was full of fans supporting their teams. The bands played and people cheered as they got pumped up for the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Several fans of both teams told News4Jax that they were excited to be in Jacksonville. Though many were surprised by the chilly weather in Florida, they were looking forward to Saturday's game.

"The Landing's great," said Louisville Fan Rita Schuler. "Right here on the river, the band, the atmosphere -- it's been fun."

The TaxSlayer Bowl will kickoff at noon at EverBank Field.

