TaxSlayer Bowl events kickoff Friday, continue after Louisville-Mississippi State matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday's matchup between Louisville and Mississippi State kicks off at noon at EverBank Field, with a wave of activity leading up to and following the game.

The festivities begin Friday with pep rallies at the Jacksonville Landing. Louisville’s pep rally begins at 5 p.m., followed by Mississippi State’s at 6:30 p.m.

Fans attending the TaxSlayer Bowl Saturday should note that all entrants will be required to enter the gates through a metal detector. No food or drink will be permitted from outside of the stadium. The NFL Clear Bag policy will be in place for the TaxSlayer Bowl. Complimentary clear bags are available at all Fan Information Booths and Will Call locations. Any bags measuring 12x6x12 or smaller may be carried into the facility. Ticketholders are permitted to bring seat cushions and blankets inside. Cowbells will be permitted inside the stadium.

Tickets are available for the game and may be purchased by visiting taxslayerbowl.com/tickets. Parking is available on game day for $30 in Lots E, H, K, X, Y and Z. Stadium lots will open at 8 a.m.

A drop-off area will be available on both the east and west side of the stadium on game day for persons with disabilities. Patrons should enter Lot C or Lot M to access the drop-off area.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is offering the Gameday Xpress for the game. Parking is complimentary in one of several convenient lots, with direct routes to the stadium. Shuttle passes will be available on-site for purchase. The Gameday Xpress will begin at 9 a.m. and continues until one hour after the game.

Downtown locations ($8 shuttle pass):

• Convention Center Lot: 1005 Forsyth Street

• Kings Avenue Parking Garage: 1003 Kings Avenue

• The Jacksonville Landing: Hogan Street between Water and Bay (shuttle service only)

Suburban locations ($13 shuttle pass):

• Beaches Lot: Wingate Park, 277 Penman Road S., Jacksonville Beach

• Southside Lot (JTB): 7020 Philips Highway

• Armsdale Park-n-Ride: 3191 Armsdale Road

Gameday Xpress passes can be purchased in advance online at www.jtafla.com or via the MyJTA mobile app.

The Skyway will have extended hours for the TaxSlayer Bowl and New Year’s Eve festivities.

NOTE: Skyway service over the Acosta Bridge will be suspended during the fireworks show for the Light Boat Parade and New Year’s Eve. Due to construction, the Convention Center and the Jefferson Street Skyway Stations are closed.

The Skyway schedule is as follows:

• Friday: 6 a.m. – 2 a.m.

• Saturday (game day): 9 a.m. – 12 a.m.*

• Sunday: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.*

The St. John’s River Taxi is offering extended hours for the TaxSlayer Bowl. The River Taxi will be available on gameday beginning at 8 a.m. and will continue until 11 p.m. TaxSlayer Bowl round-trip stadium Sservice is available for $10 cash per person. The TaxSlayer Bowl All Day Unlimited Pass (all stops) is $20 cash per person. Visit rivertaxiandtours.com for additional information.

Traffic patterns will change before, during and following the game. The TaxSlayer Bowl Committee encourages anyone traveling to the stadium for the game to plan ahead and leave extra time for increased traffic downtown.

Louisville will play No. 23 Mississippi State in the 73rd Annual TaxSlayer Bowl at noon Saturday at EverBank Field. Tickets are available at TaxSlayerBowl.com. Box office opens for new sales as well as will call at 9:30 a.m. on game day. As previously announced, over 5,000 active duty, retirees and veterans will attend this year’s TaxSlayer Bowl and be treated to an exclusive post-game concert at Daily’s Place, featuring Styx.

Following the TaxSlayer Bowl, the annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will kick-off at 7:30 pm along the St. Johns River. This year’s parade will begin at Metropolitan Park and parade throughout Downtown making the turn at the Fuller Warren Bridge. Locals are encouraged to join us to view the parade from the Southbank River Walk, Friendship Park or Sidney J. Gefen Park in Brooklyn. There is also an official viewing station at the Jacksonville Landing. The iconic fireworks including the waterfall from the Main Street Bridge will be at 9:30 p.m.

The VyStar 5K New Year’s Eve run on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. at The Jacksonville Landing. This annual run supports Wolfson Children’s Hospital through its “Run for a Child” campaign. Runners may support “Run for a Child” by making a $10 donation to Wolfson Children’s Hospital – every donor will receive a red arm band for a child who is a patient at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. When you cross the finish line of the VyStar 5K New Year’s Eve run, you will know that every step you ran is helping to raise funds to care for sick and injured children. Register at 1stplacesports.com or on-site on race day.

For more information on the TaxSlayer Bowl or ancillary events, visit TaxSlayerbowl.com.



