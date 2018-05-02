TaxSlayer Gator Bowl moving to prime time this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, TaxSlayer and ESPN announced today that the 74th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Monday, December 31st in primetime. The New Year’s Eve game will be played at 7:30 pm EST and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

“TaxSlayer is honored to serve as the title sponsor of the historic TaxSlayer Gator Bowl for the 8th year” said Brian Rhodes, President and Chief Executive Officer of TaxSlayer. “The passion and dedication of college football fans is a perfect fit for the TaxSlayer brand. We look forward to ringing in 2019 in Jacksonville with the teams and fans.”

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will feature a team from the Southeastern Conference that will serve as the anchor team and will face an opponent from the Big Ten Conference or the Atlantic Coast Conference, which also includes the University of Notre Dame.

“We are extremely pleased to be associated with three of college football’s top conferences and we couldn’t be more excited for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to be showcased in primetime for the first time in over 20 years,” said TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman, Jamie Shelton.

Tickets to the 2018 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl are on-sale at www.taxslayerbowl.com.



