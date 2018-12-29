College teams get VIP treatment at Mayport Naval Station

MAYPORT, Fla. - Between practices for Monday night's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, players from Texas A&M and North Carolina State are treated to some of the sights of greater Jacksonville.

The Aggies got a chance Friday to tour one of Naval Station Mayport's new littoral combat ships, the future USS Wichita.

It won't be commissioned until Jan. 12, but the sailors were eager to show off their new ship. For some of the football players, their size made it a bit of a challenge to get around. At 6 feet, 5 inches tall, offensive lineman Keeton Sutherland had to do a lot of ducking.

"I’m really excited to check out the naval base," Sutherland said. "To see the ins and outs of this place, we really appreciate the military and everything they do for us, so I’m excited to see the forefront."

Sutherland, along with another senior, defensive lineman Daylon Mack, said this experience means a lot to them as their college football career comes to an end.

"It’s really special, really special," Mack said. "You always want to be able to give back, especially (to) people that make sacrifices."

"We know we have a lot of people looking up to us and kind of see us his role models, so we like to experience time with them and show them that they are our role models," Sutherland said. "We look up to them and what they do for this country.

The Wolfpack will get the same Mayport tour Saturday.

But Sunday, both teams will hold a final practice. Kickoff at TIAA Bank Field is at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

