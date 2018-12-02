TaxSlayer Gator Bowl 2018: NC State vs. Texas A&M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Texas A&M (8-4) and North Carolina State (9-3) have been selected to play in the 2018 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
The game will take place on Dec. 31 at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
.@AggieFootball is headed to the 2018 @taxslayerbowl! 👍🏈 #BTHOncstate #GigEm pic.twitter.com/rM2bnu7Trl — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) December 2, 2018
The Pack will spend #BowlSZN at the #TaxSlayerGatorBowl ‼️@taxslayerbowl ⬇️
------------------
📆 Dec. 31
⏰ 7:30 p.m.
📍@TIAABankField
Stay tuned for 🎟️ info!#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/JLCoIEnaU7 — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 2, 2018
Excited to announce that the #TaxSlayerGatorBowl will feature @PackFootball vs. @AggieFootball on New Year's Eve in Jacksonville!
Tickets - https://t.co/L5RtcDuCTZ
Premium Seating - https://t.co/B9RIRKB3hv
Parking - https://t.co/r4VFXIDrwQ#SlayItNYE #1Pack1Goal #GigEm #12thMan pic.twitter.com/JsJTklC8Mh — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 2, 2018
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.