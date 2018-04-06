Tebow homers on first pitch he sees at Double-A

BINGHAMNTON, NY - Making his Double-A debut, Tim Tebow hit the first pitch he saw for a home run.

LIFT OFF!@TimTebow crushes his first home run of the season for the @RumblePoniesBB. pic.twitter.com/7DTd1CjlIk — New York Mets (@Mets) April 5, 2018

Tebow has shown a flair for the dramatic as both a football player and a baseball player. His crowning moment in the NFL was an 80-yard touchdown pass in overtime to help the Broncos beat the Steelers in the playoffs.

When Tebow made his minor league debut in 2016, he hit a home run on the first pitch he saw as a professional.

During spring training in February, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said that he expected Tebow to play in the majors.

During his first full season in the minors, Tebow hit .226 with 8 home runs and 52 runs batted in in 126 games.

