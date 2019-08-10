Tebow's baseball season ends again with injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tim Tebow’s baseball season is over early again.

For the second time in as many seasons, Tebow had his minor league baseball season end because of an injury. Tebow, 31, a former star at Nease High and the University of Florida, was playing with Triple-A Syracuse in the New York Mets farm system.

According to a Newsday report, a cut that Tebow suffered on his left pinky finger during a July 21 game hasn’t healed up enough to allow him to return to the lineup.

Tebow hit just .163 in 77 games, all in Triple A. He struck out 98 times in 239 at-bats.

He fared much better last year in Double-A Binghamton, hitting .272 and driving in 36 runs in 84 games. His 2018 season end early due to a broken hand.

Tebow’s return to baseball, a sport that he hadn’t played since his junior season at Nease in 2005, has been an interesting story. He signed with the Mets in 2016 and had been slowly working his way through the farm system.



