The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019: No. 6 Yannick Ngakoue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

The status of Yannick Ngakoue is one of the biggest questions the Jaguars have heading into training camp. Their young defensive end skipped mandatory minicamp after not getting a new contract. If a new deal isn’t reached will Ngakoue miss training camp as well?

Position: Defensive End

2018 Stats: 28 tackles and 9.5 sacks

2019 Projection: Ngakoue is in the final year of his rookie deal, which will pay him just over $2 million in 2019. Over his first three seasons, Ngakoue has 80 tackles, 29.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

Guys who can consistently put pressure on the quarterback usually get paid. Earlier this offseason, defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence (Dallas) and Frank Clark (Kansas City) each signed new contracts that pay them an average of $20 million per season.

For comparison, Ngakoue stands to only make a total of $3.8 million over his first four seasons in the NFL.

On the field production has never been an issue for Ngakoue. Plus he’s never missed a game in his three-year NFL career. The Jaguars have to decide if they’re willing to pay his price tag, which could reach $100 million.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey on the contract status of Yannick Ngakoue: “I think Yann has earned a contract. I think he deserves it. That is something that his team and the Jags will have to figure out, and I hope they can figure it out because I definitely want him a part of this team. As long as I am a part of this team, I want him to be a part of this team. We built something special. There are a few guys who really came in and changed the culture and made things pop and he’s definitely one of them. Of course, I love the defensive linemen. Yannick is an important piece on this team. He’s also a leader, and I really hope something gets done.”

