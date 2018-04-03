The Masters - Round 1 & 2 tee times announced

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Most of the patrons at Augusta National and the fans watching at home will get their first look at Tiger Woods in competition at The Masters at 10:42 AM on Thursday morning. Woods is paired with Tommy Fleetwood and Marc Leishman for rounds one and two.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia is hosting the annual Champions Dinner Tuesday night. His quest to defend his green jacket will begin at 10:53 AM, the group following Tiger Woods in round one and two. Garcia is paired with Justin Thomas and amateur Doc Redman.

Here is the complete list of tee times for round one and two of The Masters starting Thursday:

8:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. - Austin Cook, Ted Potter Jr., Wesley Bryan



8:41 a.m.-11:26 a.m. - Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattna Vegas



8:52 a.m.-11:37 a.m. - Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, a-Matt Parziale.



9:03 a.m.-11:48 a.m. - Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli.



9:14 a.m.-11:59 a.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick.



9:25 a.m.-12:10 p.m. - Mark O'Meara, Brian Harman, a-Harry Ellis.



9:36 a.m.-12:32 p.m. - Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger.



9:47 a.m.-12:43 p.m. ) Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari.



9:58 a.m.-12:54 p.m. - Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner.



10:09 a.m.-1:05 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey.



10:31 a.m.-1:16 p.m. - Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace.



10:42 a.m.-1:27 p.m. - Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood.



10:53 a.m.-1:38 p.m. - Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, a-Doc Redman.



11:04 a.m.-1:49 p.m. - Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day.



11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin.



11:26 a.m.-8:30 a.m. - Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith.



11:37 a.m.-8:41 a.m. - Sandy Lyle, Si Koo Kim, a-Doug Ghim.



11:48 a.m.-8:52 a.m. - Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay.



11;59 a.m.-9:03 a.m. - Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker.



12:10 p.m.-9:14 a.m. - Fred Couples, Li Haotong, a-Joaquin Niemann.



12:32 p.m.-9:25 a.m. - Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma.



12:43 p.m.-9:36 a.m. - Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda.



12:54 p.m.-9:47 a.m. - Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, a-Lin Yuxin.



1:05 p.m.-9:58 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele.



1:16 p.m.-10:09 a.m. - Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton.



1:27 p.m.-10:31 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar.



1:38 p.m.-10:42 a.m. - Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm.



1:49 p.m.-10:53 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen.



2 p.m.-11:04 a.m. - Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.