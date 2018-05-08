The Player throws a party for Military Appreciation Day

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Tuesday is arrival and practice day at the Stadium Course for many of the world's best golfers, but other catching a glimpse of Tiger, Phil, Ricky or other fan favorites, the big draw is Military Appreciation Day and a concert by country music singer-songwriter Luke Combs.

All career military (active duty, reserve, military retirees and dependents) receive complimentary admission to the tournament all week long and an exclusive hospitality tent, The Patriots' Outpost, is set up near the tee at No. 16.

Last year, more than 19,000 military members and their families were hosted at the outpost.

Activities throughout the day will include pageantry by military personnel, a flyover by the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard and a performance of the national anthem.

The Military Appreciation Day Ceremony begins on the 17th hole at 5:30 p.m. featuring Jim Furyk, followed at 6 p.m. by the Combs performance. Both the ceremony and the concert are free to any Tuesday ticket holder. Stadium passes for non-military on Tuesday are $25.

